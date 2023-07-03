Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,654 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 187,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,598. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

