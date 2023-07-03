Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 645,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 568,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

