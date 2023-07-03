Hermez Network Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $178.06 million and approximately $190,170.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00015649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.08 or 1.00036737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.87688076 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,774.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

