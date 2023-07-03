HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million

HI (HI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $84,160.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,701.46 or 1.00027243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00291081 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $75,258.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

