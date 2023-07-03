Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Up 69.4% in June

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $14.66 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

