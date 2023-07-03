Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and $12.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.24285769 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,678,310.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

