Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

