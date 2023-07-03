HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.1 %

HUBS traded down $11.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $520.92. 151,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

