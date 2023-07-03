Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

