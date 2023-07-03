Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 20627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.053 per share. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

