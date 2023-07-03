IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2,042,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,939,563. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

