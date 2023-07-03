Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 2.5%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 33,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 824,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,983 shares of company stock worth $11,954,376. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after purchasing an additional 406,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

