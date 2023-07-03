Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Stock Performance

Shares of INPX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.19. 1,012,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 347.49% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.