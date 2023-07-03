Insider Buying: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NHC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,401. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $928.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.75%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.