Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.