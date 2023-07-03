Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 2,245 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

AZO stock traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,483.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,096. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,488.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

