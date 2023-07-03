Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Sells $183,000.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

About Cano Health

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.