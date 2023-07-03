Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.62. 320,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

