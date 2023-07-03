Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.62. 320,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.