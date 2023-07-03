Insider Selling: Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £24,887.02 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £24,887.02 ($31,642.75).

Volex Price Performance

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.60) on Monday. Volex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Volex

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Featured Articles

