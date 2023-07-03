Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. 5,523,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,451,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

