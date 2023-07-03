Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.