Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 432,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $137.14. 60,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

