Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:LINK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. 13,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Interlink Electronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

