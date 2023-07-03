International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,033. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

