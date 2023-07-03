Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.52 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00014563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $31.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,156,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,688,545 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

