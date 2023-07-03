Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,546 shares.The stock last traded at $80.48 and had previously closed at $81.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
