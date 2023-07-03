Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.07. 362,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,081. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

