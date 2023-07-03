Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBBQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

