IPVERSE Price Down 6.8% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $311,929.76 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

