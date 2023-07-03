IRON Financial LLC Acquires 163,935 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 611.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ISTB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,713. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.