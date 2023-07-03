IRON Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IRON Financial LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

