iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $39,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

