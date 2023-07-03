iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.21

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 591058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

