iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,413,392 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.