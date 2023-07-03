iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 904,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 719,218 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.63.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

