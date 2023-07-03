iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,728,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $261.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.