iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $262.23. 457,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.73. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

