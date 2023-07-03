iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.