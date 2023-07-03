iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.49. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

