iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

