iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $72.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.