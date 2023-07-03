iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

EFG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.41. 407,292 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

