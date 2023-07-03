iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 106,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,246. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

