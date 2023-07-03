iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.25

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 144709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
