iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.25

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 144709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.