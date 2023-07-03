iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,038,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 898,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.05. 37,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,786. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $978.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

