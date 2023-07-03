iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Reduced by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

