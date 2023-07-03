iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Ethos Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.