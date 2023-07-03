iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.42. 775,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,719. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

