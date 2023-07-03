iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

