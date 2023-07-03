iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 761,113 shares.The stock last traded at $161.27 and had previously closed at $161.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

